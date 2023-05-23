ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Willie Smith Jr., 47, was arrested Monday after a woman reported he had sexually assaulted her during a massage appointment.

According to police documents, the victim visited a Rockford-area spa for a scheduled massage when she was advised that her regular therapist had canceled and Smith Jr. would be her therapist for the day.

The victim was assaulted toward the end of the massage, according to police.

Smith is charged with one count of criminal sexual abuse and one count of criminal sexual assault.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail and held without bond.

Smith is listed as a Licensed Massage Therapist, according to Trustoria.