Rockford mayor joins Illinois’ cannabis tax reinvestment program

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara has joined the state’s Restore, Reinvest and Renew program.

Overseen by Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, the program determines how to reinvest 25% of tax revenue from legal marijuana sales and redistribute it to communities “hardest hit” by the United States’ 40 year “War on Drugs” campaign.

The money is to be used to make sure needed services are given to those communities.

In June, recreational marijuana sales brought in over $47.5 million. The tax revenue generated has not yet been released.

