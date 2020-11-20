Rockford Mayor McNamara announces he’s running for re-election

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara is looking for a second term, announcing Thursday that he is running for re-election.
McNamara took office in May 2017. Prior to that, he served on the Rockford City Council for four years.
His father, John McNamara, was the city’s 37th mayor.
“We’re going to continue to work with our healthcare industry so that they can continue to expand. We’re going to continue to work on revitalizing our downtown, and also bringing more opportunities for employment for our citizens. Right now we’re having the world’s largest telescope being built right here in our community,” McNamara said of his second term goals.
