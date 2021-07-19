Rockford Mayor McNamara will not run for U.S. Congress

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said Monday that he has decided against running for U.S. Congress, after saying, on July 8th, he was considering running for Rep. Cheri Bustos’ seat.

“Two months ago, Congresswoman Cheri Bustos announced she would not seek reelection in 2022. Not long after, people from within our community and across the country called to ask me to consider running to fill her seat,” McNamara said in a statement.

“I firmly believe that my goal should always be to serve whatever office allows me to do the most good. And right now, that place is as the mayor of Rockford. After much discussion and reflection, I have decided that my heart is here. I want to remain your mayor and will not run for a Congressional seat in 2022,” he continued.

Bustos announced in April that she would not seek re-election. She has served in the position since 2013.

“While I will not be campaigning to fill Congresswoman Bustos’s seat, that individual certainly has big shoes to fill,” McNamara said.

Esther Joy King is currently the only candidate seeking to represent Illinois’ 17th District, which covers most of western Illinois. Bustos narrowly defeated King in the 2020 election.