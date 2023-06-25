ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford City Council plans to discuss who will fill the seat left open after the passing of a Rockford alderwoman.

Mayor Tom McNamara has chosen Jeff Bailey to represent the 13th Ward.

Bailey co-founded “Energy for All,” an initiative to make more environmentally friendly energy. He is also a technical advisory consultant for 815 MAAG (Minority Academic Achievement Gap) and has experience as the membership development executive for the Rockford Chamber of Commerce.

McNamara’s appointment will be on the city council’s agenda on Monday. Aldermen will have 30 days to vote on the decision.

Bailey will fill the vacant seat left by the passing of Alderwoman Linda McNeely if approved.