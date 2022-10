ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s mayor needs the community’s help to design his annual holiday card.

Something to capture the feelings of the holiday spirit. The cards are sent out to companies, organizations and people around the city.

He is looking to highlight the work of a Rockford elementary or middle school student. Winners will have their name included on the cards and will win some gift cards as well.

Artwork must be sent to the mayor’s office no later than November 4.