ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara handed out food to seniors as part of Lifescape’s Meals on Wheels program on Wednesday.

Meals on Wheels serves more than 6,000 seniors in the Rockford area. It was created to address food insecurity and malnutrition among older adults.

McNamara said the program also helps to combat social isolation, “also, what it means to those individuals to see someone every day, and to know they have this consistent person. It’s the same person, at the same time, delivering something they need, but delivering it in a way that provides them dignity and gives them that great interaction.”

Nationally, Meals on Wheels have been serving seniors for more than 50 years.