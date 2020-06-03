Rockford mayor proclaims June as LGBTQ ‘Pride Month’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara proclaimed June 2020 as “Pride Month” to recognize they city’s LGBTQ community.

In 2019, the mayor became the first mayor in Rockford’s history to officially recognize Pride Month with a proclamation.

“The City of Rockford continues to work to build a welcoming community that celebrates its diversity,” says Mayor McNamara. “I’m proud again to officially recognize Rockford’s LGBTQ community and I’m dedicated to ensuring all Rockford residents are empowered to live their lives openly and achieve their greatest potential.”

City landmarks such as City Hall, the Morgan Street Bridge and Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens will be illuminated in Pride Rainbow colors throughout the entire month, the City said.

