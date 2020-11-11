Rockford mayor proposes new million-dollar scholarship program for RPS students

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Great news for Rockford Public School students… A new program means many could go to NIU for free.

Mayor Tom McNamara announced a new scholarship today through Rockford Promise. The city would invest $1.5 million dollars every year to help pay for students to go to Northern Illinois University.

To be eligible, students have to go to a Rockford Public School all four years of high school and have a GPA of 3.0 or better.

The mayor says this is the time to invest in our youth and community.

“Reducing crime is directly linked to education, growing our economy is directly linked to education, improving our neighborhoods is linked to education when we increase the number of residents with college and career education, we directly impact the health and wealth of our community, period,” said the mayor.

This isn’t a done deal just yet. Rockford City Council and Rockford Promise and NIU must all approve the proposal.

