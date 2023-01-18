ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara reacted to a Ukrainian helicopter crash that killed the country’s war minister Wednesday morning.

He tweeted: “Absolutely tragic to see this helicopter crash. Rockford will always stand with Ukraine.”

A group of teens from Brovary visited Rockford back in August. They got a tour of the Coronado Theater and Nicholas Conservatory, as well as played soccer with the Rockford Raptors.

They visited the area for two weeks while their fathers served in the Ukrainian military, fighting Russia.