Rockford mayor says bars and restaurants will be given 50% rebate of liquor license fees

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara announced via Twitter that Rockford City Council plans to pass a resolution to help out Forest City bars and restaurants, as they are asked to “carry the brunt again.”

The resolution will give a 50% rebate of annual liquor license fees.

Monday, we are moving a resolution through City Council to rebate 50% of annual liquor license fees. Our bars and restaurants are being asked to carry the brunt (again) economically as we fight the spread of this deadly virus. If you are able please support our local eateries. — Tom McNamara (@tmcrkfd) October 25, 2020

The mayor also asked residents to support restaurants financially during this difficult time.

