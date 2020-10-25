Rockford mayor says bars and restaurants will be given 50% rebate of liquor license fees

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara announced via Twitter that Rockford City Council plans to pass a resolution to help out Forest City bars and restaurants, as they are asked to “carry the brunt again.”

The resolution will give a 50% rebate of annual liquor license fees.

The mayor also asked residents to support restaurants financially during this difficult time.

