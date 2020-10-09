Rockford mayor, state lawmakers urge Pritzker to allow indoor dining

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara and several state lawmakers are asking Gov. JB Pritzker to allow restaurants to open for indoor dining or risk them closing for good.

In a letter sent to the Governor’s office on Thursday, McNamara and State Rep. Maurice West (D-Rockford) said “Residents and businesses in IDPH (Illinois Department of Public Health) Region 1 are struggling with the economic challenges brought on by COVID-19. Now, we are seeing small businesses, and especially restaurants, bearing the brunt of the recent move to Tier 2 mitigation status of the Restore Illinois Plan.

“We believe that Tier 2, as originally designated, seems to put a narrow target on restaurants for mitigation,” the letter continued. “Simply put, with the order on October 3 to suspend indoor dining, we may be seeing the end of many locally-owned establishments that simply cannot survive a second prolonged shutdown. These are longstanding businesses that anchor neighborhoods that will close and never reopen.

“We join with others in our region to respectfully request a move to Tier 1 status, which would allow restaurants to maintain indoor dining capacity at 25 percent,” the letter said.

The plea echoes a similar letter to Pritzker sent by Rep. John Cabello (R-68th), Rep. Joe Sosnowski (R-69th), Rep. Tom Demmer (R-90th), Rep. Jeff Keicher (R-70th), Rep. Andrew Chesney (R-89th) and Rep. Tony McCombie (R-71st) sent on Tuesday.

The lawmakers collectively argued that “We believe the mitigation order should not have skipped directly to Tier 2, but rather should begin with Tier 1 status… Local restaurants and bars have taken responsible steps to maintain a safe environment for their patrons since the onset of COVID-19. In many counties, contact tracing has not demonstrated that restaurants are a source of spread of COVID-19.”

Under the current restrictions, indoor service at bars and restaurants is prohibited, and establishments must close at 11 p.m.

For Region 1 to move back into Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan, a rolling average positivity rate of 6.5% must be maintained for 3 consecutive days.

As of Friday, Region 1’s positivity rate sits at 8.8%.

