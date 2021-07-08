Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara considering run for U.S. Congress

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara says he’s considering running for Congresswoman Cheri Bustos’ 17th District seat in the U.S. Congress.

“I am absolutely considering that,” McNamara said Thursday. “If you want to make an impact in your hometown, if you want to make an impact in your region, and opportunities such as these [are presented], and folks are urging you to do it, you’d be foolish if you don’t at least consider it.”

Bustos announced in April that she would not seek re-election. She has served in the position since 2013.

Esther Joy King is currently the only candidate seeking to represent Illinois’ 17th District, which covers most of western Illinois. Bustos narrowly defeated King in the 2020 election.