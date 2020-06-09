Rockford’s black residents asked to tell of police encounters in ‘listening sessions’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Mayor Tom McNamara said the city will begin “listening sessions” with Rockford’s black community in the hopes of “advancing a dialogue that’s been long needed for decades in our city.”

“Listening sessions” are described as a “safe space” where members of the black community can share personal experiences they’ve had with law enforcement, and will be attended by Mayor McNamara, Police Chief Dan O’Shea, or other officials.

Three to five voices will be heard over the course of an hour. Each person will have up to 10 minutes to tell their story. Sessions will continue based upon the number of submissions received over the next few weeks.

The first session is scheduled to be held Thursday, June 18th from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. Residents who wish to participate can sign up at tellyourstoryrockford.com or via email at tellyourstoryrockford@gmail.com. The listening sessions will be held over the next 90 days.

“The intent and purpose of this process is to elevate voices of Black people who have experienced these traumas first hand and create a platform for change in community relations between the Rockford Police Department and the Black community,” a statement on the website reads.

At the close of the sessions, the community groups will develop a plan to present recommendations to City Council and Rockford leadership.

McNamara was joined by several black residents and Listening Session Committee members, whom he said had accepted his offer to engage in community dialogue.

READY TO LISTEN: Mayor McNamara said he is ready to listen, and a group of young, Black, concerned citizens is taking him up on that. A local group is facilitating listening sessions with the black community in the coming weeks. Learn more at https://t.co/7oBFsMM79t. pic.twitter.com/1QLG1iA8UI — City of Rockford (@CityofRockford) June 9, 2020

McNamara said, “Our entire community needs to come together right now. everyone’s voice needs to be heard… Once listening sessions come to a close, that’s when the really difficult work will take place.”

On Monday, McNamara outlined a plan to address body cameras for Rockford police and review “use of force” policies, something he clarified Tuesday was not an “all-encompassing plan” for reform.

