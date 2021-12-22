Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara hosts virtual COVID-19 chat

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local hospitals continue to feel the strain of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara hosted a virtual discussion with the head of OSF Hospital in Rockford, Dr. Stephen Bartlett, on Wednesday. The goal was to answer lingering questions and address concerns of community members relating to any aspect of the pandemic.

Bartlett’s response to a comment asserting that hospitals financially benefit from COVID-19 explained why the opposite is actually true.

“Hospitals, right now, are struggling financially because of the COVID pandemic,” Bartlett said, Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center. “And,…I think that they’re doing everything in their power to maintain all their services, yet take care of the excess number of patients who have infections.”

The talk also broached on new treatments for COVID-19 and a number of other pandemic related topics.