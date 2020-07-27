Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara reacts after police abolitionist group takes protest to his home

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — During Monday’s COVID-19 briefing with the Winnebago County Health Department, Mayor Tom McNamara was asked about a weekend protest that was at his house, organized by Rockford Youth Abolitionists (formerly known as Rockford Youth Activism).

“Over the past weekend we had some protesters at my home…They did not want to have a dialogue…First and foremost, I certainly respect their right to protest. I find it disappointing that they have not engaged in productive dialogue that we have requested time and time again over the last 60 days…We have a number of really amazing organizations that are really pushing Rockford forward to make it a better place for everyone who calls it their home. And I am 100% committed to working with any one of those groups who want to have a productive dialogue to move our city forward,” the mayor said.

The group’s Saturday’s protest began as an act of solidarity with protesters in Portland but ended at the Mayor Tom McNamara’s house.

The mayor says that his interaction with the group was brief, but he “wasn’t particularly interested in having a dialogue” outside his house.

When asked about the possibility of meeting with protesters, he said he is still willing. “Previously this group stated they did not want to have dialogue, but I feel like they do now,” McNamara said.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

