Rockford medical center adopts live remote surgery technology

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — OrthoIllinois has adopted a new technology designed to livestream operations to train other doctors.

The Avail Medsystems tool allows medical staff from any where in the world to be able to observe the clinic’s surgeons at work.

The technology consist of free-moving cameras which can be controlled by the viewer.

OrthoIllinois doctors say it is the closest medical personnel can be to the operating room without having to scrub in.

Dr. Scott Trenhaile hopes Avail will help other surgeons improve their techniques.

“There’s medical students, there’s even surgeons from the U.S. and all over Europe, Asia, that would typically come visit but now they can do this virtually, without ever leaving their home,” he said.

In Friday’s demonstration of the tool, staff were able to observe a shoulder surgery from the building next door.