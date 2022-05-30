ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — At Rockford’s Midway Village Museum, members of the community came together Monday at the LZ Peace Memorial to honor the memory of 72 Winnebago County veterans killed in Vietnam.

“It’s an absolute honor to meet people who have served and sacrificed and to meet people, frankly, who have had family members give their lives to this nation,” said US Army Cpt. Jason Church. “To meet a Gold Star mom is something that always hits me home, pretty hard, because, like anybody, I think of my of my own mom and we have… I can’t imagine, I really can’t imagine how that feels for her. So, to be able to sit next to her and have a conversation with her today was fantastic.”

Church was a guest speaker at the event. The Army vet lost both legs below the knee, in Afghanistan.