ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Rockford men were arrested on Saturday after two loaded handguns and drugs were found during a traffic stop.

It happened around 8:10 p.m. in the area of W. State Street and Lakin Terrace, according to the Rockford Police Department. Rockford Police SCOPE officers conducted a traffic stop on Joel Jackson, 23, who had a revoked driver’s license.

Officers located and recovered two loaded handguns, one with an extended magazine, during their investigation. They also found over 25 ecstasy pills, approximately 40 grams of marijuana and other drug paraphernalia.

Jackson was charged with Armed Violence, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Possession with Intent to Deliver Ecstasy, Possession with Intent to Deliver Cannabis, Various Traffic Offenses and IDOC Parole Violation Warrant.

The passenger of the car, Vandalle Reed, 23, was charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon and Possession of a Controlled Substance. They are both being held in the Winnebago County Jail.