ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Rockford men have been arrested for various gun charges.
Officers pulled a vehicle over on Shelley Drive Friday night, just south of Auburn Street. The driver, 20-year-old Martavion Staff, was found to have multiple outstanding warrants in his name.
Police found a loaded handgun reported stolen out of Winnebago County in the vehicle during their investigation. They also found various drugs, including cocaine and multiple Xanax pills.
Staff was arrested and charged on outstanding warrants and various traffic offenses. Davonte Williams, 24, was charged with Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon and Armed Violence.