ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Rockford men have been arrested for various gun charges.

Officers pulled a vehicle over on Shelley Drive Friday night, just south of Auburn Street. The driver, 20-year-old Martavion Staff, was found to have multiple outstanding warrants in his name.

Police found a loaded handgun reported stolen out of Winnebago County in the vehicle during their investigation. They also found various drugs, including cocaine and multiple Xanax pills.

Martavion Staff (Photo: Winnebago County Jail)

Davonte Williams (Photo: Winnebago County Jail)

Staff was arrested and charged on outstanding warrants and various traffic offenses. Davonte Williams, 24, was charged with Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon and Armed Violence.