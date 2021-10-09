Rockford men arrested for stealing car, beating driver

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Two men from Rockford were arrested and charged after beating a man and stealing his vehicle.

The incident happened at the Belvidere Oasis on Interstate 90 westbound back on July 3, according to the Illinois State Police. Officers responded to a reported aggravated vehicular hijacking hit-and-run traffic crash at 6:58 a.m. Upon arrival at the scene, the officers found that the 60-year-old male victim had sustained minor injuries after he was battered by suspects, with them taking his vehicle.

After an investigation, Mark X. Malone, 43, and Juwan M. Williams, 19, both of Rockford, were identified as the suspects by ISP District 15 Agents, and were later taken into custody. Williams was charged with two counts of Aggravated Battery and one count of Vehicular Hijacking, while Malone was charged with one count of Aggravated Battery.

Both men are currently being held in the Boone County Jail, where their bond was set at $100,000.