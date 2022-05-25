ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police arrested Ikham Sayavong, 44, and Suwitchai Patthumma, 30, after a gun, marijuana, and methamphetamine were reportedly found during a traffic stop.

Police said the men were pulled over in the 2200 block of Charles Street at 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

The gun and drugs were discovered in the car during the stop, police said.

Sayavong was charged with Armed Violence, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Patthumma was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Both were booked into the Winnebago County Jail.