Three Rockford men arrested with gun charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Monday night, three men were pulled over and arrested around Alton Avenue and Hanson Street after police found two handguns.

After the men were pulled over, police say they observed two handguns with extended magazines on the front floorboard of the car.

There was allegedly another handgun with an extended magazine found in a pocket of the back seat area.

The three men have been identified as 20-year-old William Purnell (mugshot not provided), 21-year-old Delano Jones Jr., and 20-year-old Jeromy Crout.

Purnell has been charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and no front vehicle plate, Jones Jr. has been charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, and Crout has been charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.