ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say the passenger of a vehicle they were trying to pull over shot at them on Sunday night in the 1200 block of 12th Avenue.

Police say the passenger, Shane Swick, 29, fired his gun several times out the window as the driver, who hasn’t been identified, continued driving.

The vehicle was found unoccupied just a few minutes later on 21st Avenue and then found Swick in the area shortly after.

Swick has been taken into custody and lodged in the county jail.

Swick’s charges are Aggravated Discharge of a Fireman, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, and Reckless Discharge of a Weapon.