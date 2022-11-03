ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Rockford men were jailed Wednesday after being spotted in a stolen car.

Police say just before 1 p.m., Rockford detectives observed the vehicle, reported stolen out of Chicago, in the area of Harrison Avenue and South Main Street and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

Police say it was then that two men, identified as George Elie and Curtez Woods, exited the vehicle and fled on foot. They were arrested a short time later near Clifton and Cole avenues.

“They were taken into custody and lodged in the County Jail,” the Rockford Police Department said in a release. “During the investigation, detectives located and recovered two loaded handguns.”

Elie, 29, is charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, criminal trespass to a vehicle, resisting arrest, and armed habitual criminal.

Woods, 27, faces the same charges as well as various traffic offenses.

Police say anyone with additional information about the case or others should contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or on social media.