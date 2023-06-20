ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three Rockford men were arrested on Sunday after guns were found in a car with a toddler.

Officers responded to Searles Park around 8:05 p.m. for reports of multiple armed suspects, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Three men were seen getting out of one vehicle and entering another. They all had active warrants out for their arrest and were taken into custody, police said.

Officers found a woman and a toddler in the backseat of the car, as well as a loaded rifle and ammunition. A loaded handgun was also found in a backpack on the front passenger side’s floorboard.

Darrell Davis (Photo: Winnebago County Jail)

Augustus Young (Photo: Winnebago County Jail)

Frederick Holmes (Photo: Winnebago County Jail)

Darrell Davis, 19, has been charged with Possession of a Firearm, two counts of Aggravate Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Endangering the Health/Life of a Child and Outstanding Warrants.

Augustus Young, 20, has been charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon and Outstanding Warrants.

Frederick Holmes, 21, has been charged with Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Endangering the Health/Life of a Child and Outstanding Warrants.

The three are currently being held in the Winnebago County Jail.