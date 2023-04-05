ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An organization that helps people in the stateline who are suffering from depression has reached a milestone.

Relief Mental Health is celebrating one year in Rockford, as the Alpine Road location opened up one year ago Wednesday.

The organization is an outpatient provider of transcranial magnetic stimulation, psychedelic therapy, psychiatric medication management and talk therapy. Their mission is to help people find relief from depression, anxiety, OCD and other diagnoses.

“There’s nothing better than getting a phone call or an email from a family or a parent that says we saved their family member, and that’s everyday,” said Susan Mueller, CEO of Relief Mental Health. “It makes up for all the trials of a business. It’s everything we should be doing and seeing.”

Relief Mental Health has 10 locations across the country, including seven in Illinois.