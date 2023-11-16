ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford middle school has been ranked as the 5th Best Illinois Middle School on a new report from U.S. News and World Report.

The report used publicly available data provided to the U.S. Department of Education to make its analysis.

Private schools are omitted from the rankings, due to unavailable data.

Thurgood Marshall, at 4664 N. Rockton Avenue, ranked as the 5th Best middle school in Illinois and took the top rank for Rockford School District schools.

The ratings ranked reading and math performance as Well Above Expectations, with 82% of students scoring at or above the proficient level of math and 82% scoring at or above the level for reading.

The report revealed that Thurgood Marshall did better in those areas than students across the state of Illinois, where 27% of students test above the proficient level for reading and 23% for math.

Four Chicago-area schools netted the Top 4 spots.

Prairie Hill Elementary School, 14714 Willowbrook Road in South Beloit, ranked in the Top 50, at No. 36.