ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some Rockford middle schoolers are headed to state.

Four 8th graders at Flinn Middle School are headed to Normal, Illinois on Friday to compete in a state level writing competition. They will be competing against 100 other teams for a chance to advance to the international competition.

The Illinois Future Problem Solving is part of the larger international competition, which asks students to consider the problems people face as a global community and imagine ways that they might make a positive impact.

The program aims to “extend students’ written and verbal communication skills, encourage students to develop and improve research skills and provides students with a problem-solving model to integrate into their lives.”

In addition, it guides students to be more responsible and self-directed.