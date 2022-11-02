ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — November is “National Epilepsy Awareness Month,” so one local mom is raising awareness with a painted fire hydrant.

One in 26 Americans will develop epilepsy in their lifetime. That is why the artist behind the decorated fire hydrant said that bringing awareness to the disease is such an important mission.

“They’re not being taught that there’s epilepsy out there, you know, and it’s very upsetting,” said Jessica Angeli, who suffers from epilepsy.

Angeli was diagnosed with epilepsy was she was 4 years old. Now 31, she said that it is easy to feel like she does not have a purpose after dealing with the disorder for so long.

“I didn’t get to do normal things like other kids did, like I didn’t get to swim by myself, I didn’t get to go camping by myself, all that,” Angeli said. “Just kids, regular kids get to do, I didn’t get to do at all and it’s very sad, that’s why I’m tearing up.”

Stephanie King, a local mom, is all too familiar with these challenges. Her child is an “epilepsy warrior,” which is why she painted a fire hydrant on Hawkins and Jarvis and Winnebago black and purple. Angeli was trick-or-treating earlier this week when she came across the epileptic fire hydrant.

She said that she was so happy to see attention being brought to the disorder she fights every day.

“I went on Facebook and I thanked them, because I don’t think epilepsy gets the recognition that it should,” Angeli said.

To King, the decorated hydrant was a good way to advocate. Both she and Angeli want people to understand that everyone’s experience is different, so people should try not to judge.

“My hair is pretty long and I’m to the point where my boyfriend has to help with the back of my hair,” Angeli said. “Just to get out of the house, you’re pretty much depending on someone. I can’t even take a walk up the street because it gets too hot and I go into seizure.”

Being knowledgeable about what to do in the event of someone seizing can be lifesaving, according to King.