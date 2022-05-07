ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As moms enjoy their special Mother’s Day weekend, some got in a workout with their little ones.

Burn Boot Camp Rockford hosted a “Mommy and Me” workout Saturday morning. About 30 moms and kids work up a sweat doing running drills, push ups, burpees and even a game of tug a war; kids vs. moms.

The gym’s owner said that she loves teaching healthy habits to people of all ages.

“My favorite part is seeing the transformations and seeing people change their lives, whether it’s mentally, physically, emotionally, and just seeing people walk through the door and being scared to the transformation that they make,” said Stacey Allen.

Burn Boot Camp, 5615 Wansford Way, has all trainer-led classes. More information on what they offer can be found on their website.