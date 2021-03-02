Rockford mother receives national tradeswoman award

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford woman–one of the few in her industry–is receiving large-scale recognition.

Sandra Sigala is this month’s ‘International Tradeswoman Heroes Award’ recipient. The Stateline native works as a foreman painter at Painters District Council #30.

The award honors women trade workers across the US and Canada. Sigala started her career a single mom. She hopes to serve as a role model for other women considering a career in the trades.

“It does serve well as a platform to promote more women in the trades and all women of color, brown, black everybody. And, you know, I just want to be an outlet or somebody for them to communicate with me if they’re interested,” said Sigala.

Sigala isn’t just an inspiration for women–her son is a third-year apprentice painter on his way to following in his mother’s footsteps.