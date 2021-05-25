Rockford mother recognized for helping Head Start program

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford mom is recognized for her commitment to children’s education. When Markayla Herbert noticed her son had issues with speech, she turned to the city’s Head Start program.

They offered resources to help her son and the rest of the family. Ever since then, Markayla has been heavily involved with Head Start and inspiring others to make a positive change in their lives.

That’s why Markayla was selected to receive the Illinois Association of Community Action Agencies’ Community Engagement Award.

“It’s life-changing because I have a lot of family members and friends and also people in the community that look up to me, so me getting this recognition will encourage more parents and caregivers to get involved in their kids education,” she said.

Markayla now serves on Head Start’s Policy Council to help bring more awareness to the program.