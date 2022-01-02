Rockford mother remembers 3-year-old son after he is shot and killed

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A three-year-old boy is dead after being shot at a home in Rockford.

Police responded to Searles Avenue, south of Halsted Avenue, on Wednesday evening, where the child, Kameron, was found. He was rushed to the hospital, but died the next morning.

Latavia Curry, Kameron’s mother, said that it is still extremely hard for her to talk about it. She watched her son fight for his life, and held his hand the entire time.

“I told him, ‘mommy loves you so much Kameron, now fight baby, fight,'” Curry said.

Kameron was shot while at a home in Rockford, and Curry is now mourning the loss of her only child.

“When he saw snow for the first time, he grabbed some snow and he threw it at his uncle,” Curry said. “He was having so much fun outside playing.”

Now, she holds onto her memories of Kameron, and a toy he once loved.

“He was always birsty. He said birsty, he didn’t say thirsty, he said birsty,” Curry said. “This was his favorite toy he got for Christmas.”

Kameron was shot and killed just after five p.m. on Wednesday. Curry remembers the moment that she realized Kameron was injured.

“It just happened so fast,” Curry said. “I heard boom and I looked at the ground and I started screaming, I picked my baby up and I covered his head, just so he wouldn’t bleed out.”

The three-year-old was rushed to the hospital, where Curry said that she fell asleep holding his hand. When she woke up, she told that he did not make it.

“I woke up to the doctor telling me my baby was gone, and I couldn’t let that man go, I couldn’t,” Curry said. “I fought to not leave my baby.”

Two men are charged in connection to the three-year-old’s death. Nineteen-year-old London Banks is in custody, but police are still searching for 18-year-old Coreyeon Young. Any information on the whereabouts of Young should be given to the Rockford Police Department, (815) 966-2900.