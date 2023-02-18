ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The motorcycle community is always looking for ways to give back.

Kegel Harley-Davidson originally planned for their 3rd Annual “Chili Cook Off,” but it was unfortunately cancelled due to Winnebago County Health Department requirements.

However, that did not stop the motorcycle dealership from wanting to give back to the community.

“I know a lot of people were looking forward to hopefully flourish into, like, making the best possible outcome from an unfortunate circumstance,” said Chelsea Johnson, marketing and event coordinator at Kegel Harley-Davidson.

Johnson said that they were disappointed that the cook off was cancelled, but they decided to switch gears to a “No Soup For You Donation Drive.”

“The dealership is going to match up to $1,000 in donations, so if we can get that through the doors today, we will be donating approximately five hundred more than we did the year before,” she said.

Katrina Kegel-Mather, general manager and co-owner, said that they want to do their part with how the economy is, making it a little bit easier for others in raising money for the food pantry.

“A lot of people are struggling right now,” Kegel-Mather said. “If it is something we can do to help then we want to do it. I’ve said many times; bikers are a very giving community and we like to help, so this is our way of trying to help give back.”

Both Kegel-Mather and Johnson hope that people will get inspired to help others.

“I just encourage everybody, if you couldn’t make it in today, go down to the food pantry and make whatever contribution that you can,” Johnson said. “Continue to help our community move forward.”

All of the non-perishable food and monetary contributions collected will go to the Rock River Valley Food Pantry.