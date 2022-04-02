ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local business that helps riders put rubber to the road is now the oldest single-owner shop of its kind.

Kegel Harley-Davidson, 7125 Harrison Ave., celebrated its 110th anniversary on Saturday. It was founded on March 30, 1912. That makes it the world’s oldest single-family owned Harley-Davidson dealership.

The motorcycle shop celebrated with free lunch, music and sales on Harley-Davidson gear.

“The biker community really is a family,” said Katrina Kegel-Mather, general manager and co-owner of Kegel Harley-Davidson. “Most of my employees, our customers have known me since I was a kid, people still come around who knew my dad when he was a kid or they remember buying their first bike from my grandfather. It really sticks with the family throughout generations.”

Kegel Harley-Davidson is selling raffle tickets as part of the 110th anniversary. All the proceeds will benefit the Veterans Drop-In Center.