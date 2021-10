ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – A Rockford motorcyclist has been left with serious injuries after a Saturday crash.

The Rockford Police Department reportedly responded to a single motorcycle crash in the 3900 block of N. Alpine Rd. around 1:03 p.m. The 36-year-old male driver of the motorcycle sustained serious injuries.

Rockford Police asked that residents found an alternate route while they investigate the accident.

This story is developing…