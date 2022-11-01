ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local man is giving back to the community after an accident left him in a coma for 31 days.

Tim Shaw needed 11 units of blood during his stay at the hospital. He now hopes to help replenish it through a blood drive with the Rock River Valley Blood Center. Shaw said that he wanted to start donating on the anniversary of his accident but was not able to because he was still healing and trying to adapt to life.

Two years later, the Shaws are now giving back the way they were given to.

“I was on my way to work at 6 in the morning and got hit by a deer on my motorcycle,” Shaw said. “And, yeah, that was it. The starting of a new chapter in my life.”

Shaw’s bike did not have a scratch on it after the November 2020 accident, but he suffered from severe injuries. His neck was gored by the buck’s antlers and the side of his face was degloved.

“I wasn’t wearing a helmet, so I got a lot of damage to my head, I lost a lot of blood, 80% of my blood. Pretty much every part of my body got impacted,” Shaw said. “My right arm no longer works, my right eye does not close, right side of my face doesn’t work, slowly coming back, but it doesn’t work. My leg is now titanium because it was shattered, can’t hear out of my right ear now.”

He said that the pain is a constant reminder of that day. His wife Jacquelin might not have felt the physical effects, but the experience was equally as stressful. She was pregnant at the time and was not allowed to visit Tim in the midst of COVID-19.

This is their way of saying thank you to donors for giving their family a second chance at life.

“There’s not really words to express how grateful we are, knowing that someone took the time out of their day to donate blood, I don’t know if they really get to see this,” Jacquelin said. “This is a family that you saved. This is a family who was impacted.”

Kassidi Laurel, community resources recruitment supervisor at RRVBC, said that donating is simple. Residents are able to save up to three lives in just one hour of their time. The center needs 800 donors every week, and they are currently not meeting that quota.

That is why the “Time for Tim Blood Drive” means so much.

“Having an example of a story of a family in our community whose life was saved because of local donors makes all the difference,” Laurel said. “It helps to communicate that need in a very real and tangible way.”

The drive is November 7-12 at all RRVBC donor centers. Resident should let staff know they are giving for the blood drive so they can be entered into a drawing to win a $200 Amazon gift card.