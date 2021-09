ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – A Rockford man is in serious condition after his motorcycle collided with a truck on Sunday night.

Officers were reportedly called to the intersection of Auburn Street and Royal Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Police said that the truck was stopped when a 26-year-old man on a motorcycle crashed into the vehicle.

The motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital, and remains in serious condition. Two adults and a child inside the truck were not hurt.