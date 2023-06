ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford motorcyclist has died from injuries sustained in a Thursday evening crash.

Officers responded to the area of Main Street and Elmwood Road around 4:54 p.m. for a car vs. motorcycle crash, according to the Rockford Police Department.

The department announced at 9:44 p.m. that the 30-year-old motorcyclist had died from his injuries.

THIS STORY IS DEVELOPING…