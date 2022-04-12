ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a motorcyclist was pursued and shot by gunmen in a car on Sunday.

According to police, officers were flagged down by a 24-year-old shooting victim in the area of Green Street and Webster Avenue around 7:05 p.m.

The victim told police that as he was driving his motorbike down the street, a red sedan with four male suspects started to follow him, and one of the occupants started shooting at him.

The victim was shot in the leg and said the suspects continued to shoot as him as they drove away.

Police said a home in the 2000 block of Green Street was hit by gunfire.