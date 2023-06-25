ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Bikers set off on a special trip along the river Sunday morning.

“Ryleigh’s Ride” started at Rockford’s Kegel Harley-Davidson. They made stops in the stateline to raise fund for the Ryleigh Grace Foundation.

The organization helps support local families who have lost a child to illness.

“Having people in place in this community that can give you support and speak from experience is a huge benefit to anybody that, unfortunately, would have to encounter that,” said Chelsea Johnson, marketing and event coordinator at Kegel Harley-Davidson.

This was the second annual “Ryleigh’s Ride.”