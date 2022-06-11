ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Motorcyclists revved up their engines on Saturday and hit the road to support the troops just days after a local Marine was killed in a training exercise.

The ride was planned before Nathan Carlson’s death, but organizers said that the 21-year-old was on their minds during the ride. The bikes took off at noon from Murphy’s Pub, 510 S. Perryville Rd., and finished there after riding around the stateline.

“One thing that we do is always give back to the veterans as much as we possibly can,” said Jas Bilich, president of the Wolf Pack Social Club. “Sometimes you look at it, and they are an underappreciated [in] society, and one of the things is we support our veterans, they put their lives on the line for us, least we can do is organize an event for them and raise funds for them to make their lives a little easier.”

Motorcyclists were asked to donate $20 for the ride. Proceeds will go to the Vietnam Vets Honor Society of Rockford.