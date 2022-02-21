ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Coreyeon Young, 18, who has been wanted for the murder of an 18-year-old in 2020, has been arrested in Iowa, according to Rockford Police.

According to police, officers were called to the area of Webster Avenue and Green Street around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8th, 2021 for a report of multiple shots fired and vehicles fleeing the scene. Police say they found spent shell casings near the intersection of Webster and Berkley, but did not find any victims or damage to property.

Around 10:10 p.m, police were called to the 1900 block of Elm Street where an 18-year-old male was reportedly lying on the ground. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where he died.

Young was identified as the suspect two years later, and charges of First Degree Murder were issued on February 10th, 2022.

He was arrested in Asbury, Iowa on Friday, February 18th.

Young was also wanted on charges of Unlawful Use of a Weapon for his involvement in a December 29th killing of a 3-year-old boy.

Rockford Police were called to a home on the 3300 block of Searles Avenue around 5:30 p.m. and found a three-year-old boy had been shot. The child was taken to a local hospital and later died.

Young was previously arrested on weapons charges on March 10th, 2021 after he allegedly fled from police after a traffic stop, and officers found a gun. He was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Resisting Arrest.