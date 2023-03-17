ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Dylan Denham, 29, the suspect in the 2022 murder of Deontay Turner, has been captured in Florida, police said Friday.

According to the Rockford Police Department, officers were called to the area of 11th Street and 6th Avenue around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 14th, 2022.

Turner, 20, was found at the scene. He was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

He had a criminal past and had been listed as a wanted fugitive for Aggravated Domestic Battery in August 2021.

Investigators identified Denham as the suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest.

He was arrested in Lehigh Acres, Florida, on March 16th, 2023.

Denham is currently being held in the Lee County Jail in Fort Myers, Florida, on charges of First Degree Murder, awaiting extradition back to Winnebago County.