ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have announced the capture of Alexander Dowthard, 19, the third person charged in a September slaying for which one suspect is still at large.

According to police, Jaquone Aldridge, 22, was shot and killed on Saturday, September 9th, around 1:40 p.m. in the 2500 block of Conklin Drive.

Also charged in the murder are Vondale Pearson, 20, and an unnamed 17-year-old. Police say the juvenile suspect is still at large.

Tavares Locke, 21, was also arrested in connection to the crime and faces the charge of obstructing justice.