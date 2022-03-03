ROCKFORD, Ill (WTVO) — Eric Brown, 30, suspected in the murder of Rockford rapper Robert Wash (aka Pair A Dice), has been found guilty of another crime.

A jury found Brown guilty on the charge of Armed Habitual Criminal.

In November 2019, Brown was arrested at an apartment on Harrison Avenue in possession of a gun.

He has been found guilty of three felony charges in the past 10 years, and is a suspect in a drive-by shooting on West Jefferson Street in 2019.

Brown is suspected of murder, home invasion and armed robbery for Wash’s murder.

On October 15th, 2019, officers were called to the 4900 block of Harrison Avenue around 8:00 p.m. where they found Wash, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said Wash was at the apartment when Brown forced his way inside, robbed two people of more than $600, and shot Wash.

Brown is due back in court next week.