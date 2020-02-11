Rockford murder suspect sentenced to 18 years on unrelated burglary charge

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 31-year-old David Ramal Stephens was sentenced to 18 years in prison Tuesday for a 2017 residential burglary. Stephens is currently awaiting trial on the 2017 murder of Billy Manning, 26, on N. Rockton Avenue.

Stephens pleaded guilty to the residential burglary charge on October 21st, 2019.

Police say Stephens burglarized a home on Old Hunter Road on April 27th, 2017. The resident told police he returned home and found his front door was open, and he saw a man run into a car in his driveway and speed away.

Stephens was arrested for the crime on March 7th, 2018.

Stephens is charged with killing Manning on September 23rd, 2017. Manning was found by police after responding to shots fired in the 900 block of Rockton Avenue around 2:30 Saturday morning, as a party was breaking up. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

He faces 45 years to life in the murder case. His next court appearance is set for March 20th, 2020.

