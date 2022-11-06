ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — This Friday is Veterans Day.

Rockford’s Ethnic Heritage Museum celebrated veterans over the weekend, but Sunday’s presentation was special. Cyndee Schaffer, author of “The Journey of Mollie’s War: WACs and WWII,” told the story of her mother, Mollie Weinstein Schaffer. She was in the Women’s Army Corps during WWII.

They were the first women, other than nurses, to serve overseas in the war.

“I could not believe that my mother would have made the decision she did to join the military,” Schaffer said. “She was a very quiet person. She didn’t make waves. She was just very quiet and meek, and for her to spend these two years in the military, all the different things that she did, I was just beyond amazed.”

Schaffer’s book uses letters written home during the war to provide insight into the life of a woman in uniform during this time.