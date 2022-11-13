ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Burpee Museum celebrated Native American heritage on Saturday.

There were many different demonstrations. Patrons could see traditional dances by Indigenous people and throw tomahawks.

One member said that it is important to remember this history.

“All history is important, but it’s easily forgotten as time goes on,” said Daniel Manyhawks of the Anishinaabe. “I think it’s very important to know where we come from. I don’t want to sound cliche, but that is the bottom line. We need to get back to the basics.”

Visitors also learned about traditional ecosystem maintenance, furs and more at educational booths.